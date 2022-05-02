Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

On social media, photos of actor Mithun Chakraborty taken in a hospital are doing the rounds. In a recent interview, the actor's son Mimoh Chakraborty updated his father's condition.

Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor, has ruled the hearts of his admirers for decades. The actor's most recent appearance was in Vivek Agnihotri's critically praised film The Kashmir Files. Mithun Chakraborty's photo has recently gone viral on social media where he is seen resting on a hospital bed.

Soon, social media users started pouring get well soon messages for the actor. Mithun Chakraborty is seen napping in a hospital bed in one of the pictures. Mithun's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, commonly known as Mimoh, disclosed the truth behind the photo in a recent interview. The photo was taken during Mithun's recent hospitalisation, but he is now 'well and healthy,' according to Mimoh.

On Saturday, April 30, former Member of Parliament and BJP National Secretary Dr. Anupam Hazra uploaded a photo of him from his hospital bed that has gone popular on the internet. He had written, "Get well soon Mithun Da" underneath the photo.

Mithun was recently brought to a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, when his health began to deteriorate, according to an India Today story. He was suffering from stomach discomfort, fever, and other symptoms. He was eventually released from the hospital and is now considered 'fit.' "He was hospitalised owing to kidney stones," Mithun's son Mimoh informed Dainik Bhaskar. The 71-year-old actor has been released from the hospital and is now well and at home."

"He was hospitalised owing to kidney stones," Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, said. He has been released from the hospital and is now well." Mithun, who has appeared in over 130 films during his career, will soon be seen in the Bengali film Projapoti.