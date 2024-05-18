Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Rihanna's BOLD Instagram post goes viral; singer dons blue lingerie from her brand

    First Published May 18, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

    Singer Rihanna took to Instagram to unveil her newest Fenty Skin sunscreen moisturiser, the HydraVizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer Mineral with SPF 30, which comes in 10 different foundation shades. Check out her bold pictures. 

    Rihanna is an expert in product integration. Between her billion-dollar Fenty Beauty company, its skincare spin-off, her lingerie brand, a part-time singing career and new footwear lines with Puma, the singer-turned-entrepreneur wears many jobs. However, the billionaire has discovered a means to fund several of her initiatives at once.

    RiRi came to Instagram on May 15 to reveal her newest Fenty Skin sunscreen moisturiser, the HydraVizor Huez Tinted Moisturiser Mineral with SPF 30, which is available in ten different foundation hues. As usual, she made a dazzling new appearance to market the product.

    Rihanna unveiled her new product on Instagram with a series of summer-ready swimwear shots. The singer wore a string bikini top embellished with gold sequins.

    She accessorised her bikini with a diamond pendant, various gold chains, and matching rings with contrasting diamond and ruby stones. 

    While the garment is not from her Savage x Fenty collection, it immediately conjured lingerie feelings. So she gets an A+ for cross-promotion.

    RiRi's makeup is modest and shining, as she promotes her SPF-filled tinted moisturizer. On the other hand, her warm golden-hour hair is the main focal point of the ensemble.

    It is extra long and wavy, with a dishevelled and moist quality that screams mermaid. She applied a high-shine, translucent pink lacquer to her shorter, gently square-shaped tips for her manicure.

    RiRi's new bikini continues her current practice of posting luxurious lingerie. In April, she wore transparent knickers for the Savage x Fenty Signature Script Collection debut campaign, paired with a similar lace bra embellished with the brand's emblem.

    Rihanna certainly understands how to market cosmetics, skincare, lingerie, and all of the products as mentioned earlier.

