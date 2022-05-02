Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL star KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's wedding prediction; here's when they are getting married

    First Published May 2, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding might take place between the end of 2022 and the first half of 2023.
     

    Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of actor Sunil Shetty, and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been causing a stir recently due to their love and wedding. The rumours began when Athiya accompanied the Indian cricket team's vice-captain to England last year. 
     

    Even though they did not corroborate the report, their photographs were widely circulated in the media. They only recently told up about their romance and published images of it on social media. With the Bollywood wedding fever still fresh in our minds, let's peek at this couple's numerological future.
     

    Athiya Shetty numerologically adds to the number 35 (8), and K L Rahul numerologically contributes to the number 22 (4). By being in the same concord, both numbers have natural affinity and magnetism to each other. 

    This innate attraction to one other and their desire to do things differently will keep them together. The relationship appears platonic based on their names and faces, and they will stick together through thick and thin.
     

    They would immediately arrange for a family expansion after their wedding, and they are anticipated to have a kid between 18- 24 months after their wedding. Their marriage is planned might be between the end of 2022 and the first part of 2023. Also Read: Video: Janhvi Kapoor copies Rekha’s iconic dance moves; take a look

    Looking at their names' letters and components, they should pick a wedding date that works for both of them. Do not hurry things since this may result in unintended consequences. Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul have a natural magnetic aura of attraction, stick together and watch out for each other's deeds while cherishing memories. Also Read: Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors

