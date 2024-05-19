IPL 2024: Fireworks, 'RCB, RCB' chants in Bengaluru as team secures playoff berth with win over CSK (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bangalore extended their remarkable streak to secure the fourth and final playoff spot, clinching a crucial 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their decisive IPL 2024 league match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Notching up their sixth consecutive win, RCB displayed dominance by setting a formidable target of 218 for five after opting to bat first. They then showcased their bowling prowess, limiting CSK to 191 for 7, thus earning their place in the playoffs for the ninth time in 15 seasons.

RCB had a close call as Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 42 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 25 raised hopes of a comeback, following Rachin Ravindra's 61. However, Yash Dayal's composure in the final over secured victory for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad had already secured their spots in the playoffs.

The triumph brought euphoria for RCB, but for fans of Dhoni, it marked a somber moment as it potentially signaled the end of witnessing their beloved 'Thala' in action on the cricket field.

Starting their campaign with seven losses in eight games, RCB's five consecutive victories orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, providing them with an opportunity to advance to the final four.

Fireworks erupts across Bengaluru following the team's win, with several fans taking to the streets of the city to burst crackers and chant 'RCB, RCB'. Several videos of fans rejoicing went viral on social media instantly as netizens joined in to celebrate RCB's victory.

How RCB secured playoff berth with win over CSK

In a crucial showdown on Saturday, the hosts needed to secure victory by a margin of at least 18 runs to clinch the final playoff spot, a feat they accomplished with flair at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both teams concluded the league stage with 14 points, but RCB edged into the final four by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

Initially, the odds favored CSK in their run-chase, as a score of over 200 would have secured their playoff berth, even in the event of a loss.

However, CSK's hopes took an early blow with the dismissals of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and Daryl Mitchell for just 4 runs, leaving them reeling at 19 for 2 in the third over.

Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Ravindra (61) provided some stability with a 64-run partnership. But momentum shifted when Lockie Ferguson broke the stand, dismissing Rahane and later orchestrating Ravindra's run out.

A sensational catch by du Plessis accounted for Mitchell Santner as CSK found themselves struggling at 129 for 6 by the 15th over.

Facing a do-or-die situation, Jadeja and Dhoni unleashed a blistering partnership of 61 runs from just 27 balls, bringing the required equation down to 11 runs off the last five balls to secure a playoff berth for CSK.

Despite needing 17 runs off the final over to qualify, Yash Dayal, entrusted with the crucial task, was initially struck for a six by Dhoni. However, he rallied back strongly to dismiss the former CSK skipper and conceded only one run in the subsequent five deliveries, sealing the victory for RCB.

In their batting innings, RCB's top order, spearheaded by skipper du Plessis, delivered a commanding performance. Du Plessis led the charge with a brisk 54 off 39 balls, supported by Virat Kohli's aggressive 47 off 29 balls, Rajat Patidar's explosive 41 off 23 balls, and Cameron Green's unbeaten 38 off just 17 deliveries.

Kohli and du Plessis provided a solid start, reaching 31 without loss before a brief rain interruption halted play for 40 minutes. Upon resumption, CSK introduced spinners into the attack, causing some trouble with the ball gripping and turning. However, RCB managed to reach 42 without loss at the end of the Powerplay.

Kohli's dismissal for 47, caught by Daryl Mitchell off Mitchell Santner, saw RCB slip to 78 for one in 10 overs. Du Plessis then took charge, particularly targeting Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to amass 20 runs off one over and complete his fifty from 35 balls.

Patidar joined the assault, smashing Maheesh Theekshana for a maximum in the 13th over. Despite du Plessis being run out unfortunatey, Patidar continued his aggressive approach, hitting boundaries off various bowlers.

Green's innings was highlighted by powerful hits, including successive sixes off Shardul Thakur. Though Patidar fell to Thakur's bowling, contributions from Dinesh Karthik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) ensured RCB reached a formidable total.

