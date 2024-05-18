Turbo: Is Mammootty's film worth watching? Check out Vysakh's advance booking surpasses Rs 1 cr collection

Malayalam megastar Mammootty's Turbo is set for a grand release in Germany in over 63 locations. As per reports, the film's pre-sales have picked up. The film is set to hit theatres on May 23

Mammootty is looking forward to the release of his forthcoming flick Turbo, directed by Vysakh. This film is scheduled to open in theatres on May 23. The film's popularity among the actor's followers is evident from the amazing number of advanced bookings. According to sources, the film's pre-sales have picked up.

According to reports, pre-booking sales have surpassed Rs 1 crore as the film approaches release. Some large cinemas have yet to offer advanced bookings, which might boost Turbo's pre-sales.

According to sources, the picture is set for wide distribution in Germany, with over 63 venues. According to reports, it is the highest-ever release for a Malayalam film and the second-highest for a South Indian film, trailing only Leo in Germany. It will also have a major release in over 500 Kerala cinemas.

After Pokkiri Raja and Madhuraraja, Vysakh's Turbo is the fourth film produced by Mammootty Kampany. Mammootty plays the character of Turbo Jose in the film. The plot focuses around Jose's battle to keep his family safe from businesspeople, including politician Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram (Raj B Shetty). The 72-year-old portrays the role of a Jeep driver. To promote the film, the creators recently organised a press conference where they conveyed their gratitude to their supporters.

The Pokkiri Raja actor previously stated during the film's advertising that he has been successful in the cinema for 42 years due to the adoration of his fans. The actor stated that he had no choice but to work in the film industry, which he describes as being similar to breathing.

Mammootty also stated that he trusts the audience more than scriptwriter Midhun Manuel Thomas does director Vysakh. “We stand on their courage. It’s been 42 years, I haven’t let go, I won’t let go again,” said Mammootty. Regarding Turbo, the actor added that he believes the audience will accept his film. However, things can go south too, he added.

