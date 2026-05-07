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Who Is Shaista Lodhi? Why Pakistani Actress Making Headlines; Her Indian Roots Surprise Fans
Shaista Lodhi has gone viral after speaking out about her mother's response to her romance moments in a television show. The actress also discussed her personal life, her profession, and the controversy surrounding her former morning program.
Why Pakistani Actress Shaista Lodhi Making Headlines
Pakistani actress Shaista Lodhi has gone viral. Previously, Pakistani programs and performers were popular in India. Due to the tensions between the two countries, their social media accounts were blocked in India.
Shaista Lodhi was blasted for brazen scenes.
A video of Pakistani actress Shaista Lodhi has gone viral in India, in which she explains how her mother and Indian relatives reacted when she performed a love scene in her play.
Who is Shaista Lodhi?
Shaista Lodhi, an actress and presenter, comes from Pakistan. She received her MBBS from Jinnah Sindh Medical University before entering the field.
Shaista Lodhi’s spouse
Waqar Wahidi and Shaista married in 2012, their relationship ended in divorce. She eventually married Adnan Lodhi in 2015.
How did Shaista's mother respond to her romantic scenes?
Shaista recently revealed in an interview that her relatives in India told her mother about the daring scene from the television series Pardes.
What did her mum say?
The actress also said that her mother objected to her filming a sleeping scene, and she laughed about it. From 2010 until 2014, Shaista hosted the morning show Utho Jago Pakistan.
The actress was compelled to quit the country for her own safety when the program was cancelled owing to suspected blasphemy.
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