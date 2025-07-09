Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar was found dead in her Karachi apartment. Her decomposed body suggests she died two weeks prior. Police await post-mortem results.

The Pakistani entertainment industry has received tragic news. Reports indicate that actress Humaira Asghar has passed away. Media reports suggest she was found dead in her Karachi apartment, located in Ittehad Commercial Area, Phase VI. Police confirmed her death on Tuesday, stating it occurred approximately two weeks ago. Her body was reportedly significantly decomposed. The cause of death remains unknown, pending post-mortem results.

How was Humaira Asghar's death discovered?

DIG Syed Asad Raza informed local media that officers arrived at Asghar's apartment around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a tip. After repeated knocks went unanswered, police forced entry and discovered her body. It is suspected she died approximately two weeks prior. DIG Raza added that the body appeared to be several days old. Asghar, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, had lived alone in the apartment for the past seven years. Neighbors reported a strong odor and lack of activity, prompting them to contact the police.

What is the cause of Humaira Asghar's death?

The exact cause of Humaira Asghar's death is currently unknown. Police are treating it as a possible natural death, and a formal investigation is underway. DIG Raza stated that forensic teams were immediately dispatched to collect evidence. Asghar's body was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for further examination. Dr. Summaiya Syed, in charge of the examination, noted the body's advanced state of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the cause of death. Police have not officially confirmed any foul play and are awaiting post-mortem results before concluding.