A leaked video from the set of the upcoming zombie action thriller Pralay shows Ranveer Singh flaunting a rugged new look with Dhurandhar-style long hair. The clip also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is making her Bollywood debut in the film.

Ranveer Singh just broke the internet. A leaked video from the Pralay set shows him sporting a rugged new look—complete with Dhurandhar long hair. This footage offers the first concrete glimpse into the zombie action thriller. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan also makes her Bollywood debut alongside Singh, appearing prominently in the clip. The video instantly went viral, generating immense buzz for the film's gritty aesthetic and its stellar cast.Production for the zombie action thriller began in Mumbai mid-August. This viral clip offers the first real peek.

On-Set Glimpse

This footage—from Pralays bustling set—shows Ranveer Singh embodying his character. He navigates a dusty, post-apocalyptic landscape. Abandoned cars and ravaged roads form a stark backdrop. His Dhurandhar long hair flows freely, adding an unkempt, determined edge. Singh even carries a child on his back in one powerful sequence. This image instantly conveys the film's intense, survivalist tone. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan also appears, walking alongside Singh and other cast members. Her presence in this early clip sparks excitement for her Hindi film debut. Fans love the raw, behind-the-scenes footage—it hints at the film's ambitious scale and grim atmosphere.

The Viral Impact of the Leak

How much can one leak achieve? This unauthorized footage from Pralay created an online frenzy. The video quickly went viral. Fans and enthusiasts dissected every frame across social media. They discussed intriguing plot hints from the post-apocalyptic setting. They also talked about the lead actors' impressive physical transformations. Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar’ long hair, clearly visible, immediately sparked comparisons. Many linked it to his iconic looks in previous blockbusters. This hyped fan expectations for his 'Pralay' performance. Kalyani Priyadarshan's appearance in this high-octane setup generated immense curiosity. People wonder about her character and her influence on Hindi cinema.

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About Pralay

Pralay promises a survival drama on an epic scale. It envisions a grim, near-future Mumbai. The plot reportedly delves into a deadly pandemic's harrowing aftermath. This disaster ravaged the city, leading to a devastating zombie outbreak. Director Jai Mehta helms this ambitious project. He promises to push Indian cinema's boundaries. The film combines intense action with profound emotional depth. A powerful consortium backs 'Pralay': Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, True Story Films, and Maa Kasam Films. This signals a heavy investment in a high-concept narrative. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 franchises saw phenomenal success. His rugged, long-haired look became synonymous with powerful, resilient characters there. Pralay will continue this trend, offering audiences another unforgettable, challenging performance.

Ranveer's Signature Look Returns

That Dhurandhar long hair—it's become a major talking point. Ranveer Singh's distinct hairstyle in the leaked footage signals a comeback for a fan-favorite aesthetic. Fans often associate this look with his charismatic, powerful roles. In Dhurandhar and its sequel, Singh's long hair became integral to his character. It symbolized strength, resilience, and an untamed spirit. For 'Pralay', the ‘Dhurandhar’-style hair is more than cosmetic. It's a deliberate design element. It enhances his rugged, survivalist portrayal in this post-apocalyptic world. This styling, first seen in the leaked video, builds immense anticipation. It connects his new role to his most iconic, successful performances. Audiences can expect a familiar, yet fresh, cinematic experience.

Excitement for Pralay keeps building as production rolls on in Mumbai. The initial leak—unauthorized as it was—undoubtedly amplified public awareness. It created massive anticipation for the film. With an ambitious premise, a celebrated director, and Ranveer Singh's compelling Dhurandhar-inspired transformation, Pralay looks set to be a major cinematic event. Fans are waiting.