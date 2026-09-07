Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty turns 75 today, September 7, 2026, celebrating a career that has made him one of Indian cinema's most enduring stars. While his films and awards have kept him in the spotlight for decades, his personal spaces have remained relatively private.

One of the most fascinating properties associated with the superstar is his former Kochi residence in Panampilly Nagar. The three-storey property, popularly known as Mammootty House, has since been transformed into a boutique villa, offering a rare glimpse into a home that once belonged to one of Malayalam cinema's biggest names.

Located on KC Joseph Road in Panampilly Nagar, the residence was home to Mammootty, his wife Sulfath, daughter Surumy and son Dulquer Salmaan for around 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. The family continues to own the property, which is now managed as a luxury boutique stay.

The transformation makes the property particularly intriguing for fans. Rather than being merely another celebrity mansion, it is a space with a documented connection to Mammootty's family life and career.