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Inside Mammootty's Kochi Home: From His Family Residence To A Luxury Villa, See The Superstar's Private World
As Mammootty turns 75, his Kochi home remains a fascinating part of his private world. The former family residence, shared with Dulquer Salmaan, is now a boutique villa filled with memories of Malayalam cinema
Mammootty's Former Family Home In Kochi
Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty turns 75 today, September 7, 2026, celebrating a career that has made him one of Indian cinema's most enduring stars. While his films and awards have kept him in the spotlight for decades, his personal spaces have remained relatively private.
One of the most fascinating properties associated with the superstar is his former Kochi residence in Panampilly Nagar. The three-storey property, popularly known as Mammootty House, has since been transformed into a boutique villa, offering a rare glimpse into a home that once belonged to one of Malayalam cinema's biggest names.
Located on KC Joseph Road in Panampilly Nagar, the residence was home to Mammootty, his wife Sulfath, daughter Surumy and son Dulquer Salmaan for around 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. The family continues to own the property, which is now managed as a luxury boutique stay.
The transformation makes the property particularly intriguing for fans. Rather than being merely another celebrity mansion, it is a space with a documented connection to Mammootty's family life and career.
The Home Has A Contemporary, Minimalist Look
Unlike the heavily traditional aesthetic associated with many large Kerala homes, Mammootty's former residence has a more contemporary appearance. Reports and photographs show spacious interiors, pastel shades, elegant furniture, soft lighting and carefully arranged artwork.
The interiors were thoughtfully designed with comfort and simplicity in mind, with Sulfath playing an important role in shaping the home's look. The property also features greenery, balconies and sit-out spaces that add to its relaxed atmosphere.
A Home That Witnessed Mammootty's Career Milestones
The Kochi residence was more than a family space. According to Condé Nast Traveller India, Mammootty spent some of his most significant professional years here. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2009 for Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha while living at the property.
The house also became a creative sanctuary where filmmakers, writers and producers would meet him. His preparations for films including Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja and Pranchiyettan and the Saint were also connected to this period of his life.
Dulquer Salmaan's Acting Journey Also Began Here
Perhaps the most interesting connection to the property is its link to Dulquer Salmaan's early career. Mammootty's son lived here before entering films and began his acting journey with Second Show in 2012. He also worked on films such as Ustad Hotel and OK Kanmani during the years associated with the home.
Today, the property has been redesigned as a boutique villa. The Mammootty Suite includes contemporary artwork, photographs, a walk-in wardrobe and a balcony overlooking the garden. Another room, Dulquer's Abode, reflects his love for automobiles through miniature car models.
The property also reportedly houses a private theatre containing more than 2,000 DVDs from Mammootty's collection, making it perhaps the most fitting feature of a home belonging to an actor whose life has revolved around cinema.
On his 75th birthday, Mammootty's former Kochi home offers a different way to look at the superstar: not through the glamour of his films, but through the family memories, creative milestones and quieter years that shaped his remarkable journey
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