Who is Orhan Awatramani? Meet Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend

Janhvi Kapoor is recently seen celebrating her birthday with Shanaya Kapoor and friends, and one mysterious man named Orhan Awatramani, who is rumoured to be her boyfriend; here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared images from her vacation to Ooty, where she spent time with her younger sister Khushi, who is now shooting her acting debut in The Archies. Her rumoured lover, Orhan Awatramani, appeared to have attended the event with Kapoor.



Orhan Awatramani shared two images of him from his Ooty vacay, with the caption “Stay or leave.” To which Janhvi Kapoor liked the photographs right away and left a comment on the post. "Should have remained," she wrote.

Awatramani constantly uploads images with the Bollywood star on his social media pages, and he even travels with her to foreign countries.



Who is Orhan Awatramani?

Orhan Awatramani is said to be a social activist, and he is friends with and followed by a number of Bollywood stars on Instagram. Orhan Awatramani is good friends with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Khan. He went to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Christmas dinner in 2020.

He was spotted with Sara Ali Khan on her graduation day in 2016, hinting that he had also attended Columbia University in New York. In several instances, Orhan Awatramani has been spotted with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.