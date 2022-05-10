Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Meet Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend

    First Published May 10, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is recently seen celebrating her birthday with Shanaya Kapoor and friends, and one mysterious man named Orhan Awatramani, who is rumoured to be her boyfriend; here's what we know

    Janhvi Kapoor recently shared images from her vacation to Ooty, where she spent time with her younger sister Khushi, who is now shooting her acting debut in The Archies. Her rumoured lover, Orhan Awatramani, appeared to have attended the event with Kapoor.
     

    Orhan Awatramani shared two images of him from his Ooty vacay, with the caption “Stay or leave.” To which Janhvi Kapoor liked the photographs right away and left a comment on the post. "Should have remained," she wrote.

    Awatramani constantly uploads images with the Bollywood star on his social media pages, and he even travels with her to foreign countries.
     

    Who is Orhan Awatramani?
    Orhan Awatramani is said to be a social activist, and he is friends with and followed by a number of Bollywood stars on Instagram. Orhan Awatramani is good friends with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Khan. He went to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Christmas dinner in 2020. 

    He was spotted with Sara Ali Khan on her graduation day in 2016, hinting that he had also attended Columbia University in New York. In several instances, Orhan Awatramani has been spotted with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on jury duty, representing India (Pictures)

    Orhan Awatramani posted a note on the post on actress' birthday that read, “Happy birthday, my dear @janhvikapoor! I wish you the absolute best that life has to offer, as well as all the love and joy that the world has to offer.  I’m sending you nothing but good vibes and lots of luck and prosperity. Simply remember that anything is possible through God, and that no one – absolutely no one – can close a door that God has opened for you. Love you so muc. “Live, laugh, love – orry,“. Also Read: (PICTURES) JANHVI KAPOOR POSES WITH BEAU ORHAN AWATRAMANI; ACTRESS SHARES PICTURES ON INSTAGRAM

