Asianet Newsable

    (Pictures) Janhvi Kapoor poses with beau Orhan Awatramani; actress shares pictures on Instagram

    First Published May 10, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani have been linked for some time. Orhan had left a heartfelt comment on Janhvi's photos on her birthday this year.

    Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and their mutual acquaintances recently attended a party. Photos from the same event show them having a good time and posing for the camera. 

    Janhvi took to Instagram to post a collage of photos from the party. Shanaya was dressed in black co-ords, while she donned a short yellow dress with matching floaters.
     

    Janhvi is seen with numerous of her pals in the photos she has uploaded. She is shown with her buddy Orhan Awatramani, who is dressed similarly to her in a black tee and yellow leggings. 
     

    Last week, Orhan shared photos from his party with Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa Devgan. He also accompanied Janhvi and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, on their recent vacation to Ooty. Some of her fans were envious of her when they saw her with him.
     

    Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a collage of several pictures from the party. She wore a short neon yellow dress and matching floaters while Shanaya was in black co-ords. 

    A fan commented, “man having his best days huh.” Another said, “Bhai ko maje hai (Brother is having fun).” One asked, “Is that your bf?” while another asked about him, “Who is the guy on bottom right?” A fan also commented, “And everyone who's wondering about this guy, he's the son of a billionaire.” Also Read: Disha Patani gets pampered by Prabhas; check pictures

    Janhvi was most recently featured in the horror-comedy Roohi in 2021, starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She's already finished filming Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan as the male protagonist, and Mr and Mrs Mahi are among the actor's next projects. She is now shooting for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on jury duty, representing India (Pictures)

