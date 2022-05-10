Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on jury duty, representing India (Pictures)

Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she jetted off to Cannes where she will commence her jury duties.

Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, left Mumbai heading towards the French Riviera last night.



The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's biggest star, is a jury member this year and other notable people from the entertainment business worldwide.



The actress was recently sighted at the airport on her way out of the country to attend Cannes. The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to May 28.



World renowned actor, producer, philanthropist Deepika looked absolutely stunning as she jetted off to Cannes to commence her jury duties.



Deepika Padukone, who will represent India at one of the world's most famous film festivals and one of the world's most highly covered cultural events, has a hectic two weeks ahead of her from May 16 to 28. She'll be there for the duration of the event.



Deepika Padukone is one of eight jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is presided over by French actor Vincent Lindon.



Deepika looked ethereal in a lemon co-ord set while being photographed by paparazzi at the airport. To guarantee a pleasant travel, she reduced her makeup to a minimum and wore her hair in a ponytail. A black backpack and black boots completed her ensemble. She waved at the photographers and acknowledged their presence.



Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi joins her, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress Rebecca Hall, screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier as they discuss the best global films that look to push the creative envelope, enhance the development of cinema, and promote the development of the global film industry. Also Read: Disha Patani gets pampered by Prabhas; check pictures

Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram