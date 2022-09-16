Who is Nikki Tamboli? Know her connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar; did she meet him at Tihar jail? Report

Four female Indian actors, including Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli and TV actresses Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil, allegedly visited Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail, according to an ED charge sheet.

TV actresses Chahatt Khanna and Nikki Tamboli have come up during the ongoing inquiry into the money laundering case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge document claims that Nikki received 3.5 lakh rupees and a Gucci handbag. Actress Nora Fatehi appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday (September 15) for the same charge.



The article claims that Sukesh met Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil while he was incarcerated. They all travelled to Delhi's Tihar Jail to meet him there through his friend Pinky Irani.



Sukesh Chandrasekhar handed the accused Pinky Irani money totalling Rs. 10 lakh at their initial meeting in April 2018, and she then provided Nikita Tamboli cash totalling Rs. 1.5 lakh from that sum. She went alone to visit Sukesh Chandrasekhar for a second time, two to three weeks after their initial encounter and was offered cash to the tune of Rs. 2 lakh and a Gucci bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar, according to the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet, obtained by India Today.



Who is Nikki Tamboli?

One of the well-known figures in the television industry is Nikki Tamboli. The actress became well-known after taking part in Bigg Boss 14, India's most famous reality show. She appeared in several music videos after her time on this reality show, often alongside other well-known television personalities.

In addition to her acting abilities, Nikki is praised by fans for her impeccable sense of style. She has a sizable fan base on social media because of her glamorous images.

Nikki frequently shocked the fashion police with her sense of style and showed that she is unquestionably one of the current fashionista queens of the television business.

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki starred in the Tamil movie "Kanchana 3," one of the highest-grossing movies in the language that year. In addition to this, the actress has appeared in two Telugu movies. Also Read: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by EOW for over six hours

