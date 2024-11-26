Eknath Shinde resigns as suspense over next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues (WATCH)

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday amid suspense over Mahayuti's choice of the next contender for the top post.

 

BREAKING: Eknath Shinde resigns as suspense over next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday amid suspense over Mahayuti's choice of the next contender for the top post. Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. His deputies, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, were also present, news agency PTI reported.

As the suspense over who will become Maharashtra Chief Minister after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the state polls has entered its third day, Shinde has been asked by the Governor to serve at caretaker CM for the time being. The tenure of the 14th state Assembly ends today but the BJP-led alliance is yet to take a final call on who will get the top post.

BJP leaders want former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to become the Chief Minister again, while Shiv Sena MLAs are rooting for Shinde to continue. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, it is learnt, has decided to back Fadnavis. 

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the elections, bagging 235 seats in the 288-member Assembly.  The BJP secured 132 seats, its best performance in Maharashtra, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu AJR

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr shk

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh vkp

CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh

Bengaluru: Sub-urban rail between Whitefield and Kengeri likely to be scrapped; Here's why vkp

Bengaluru: Sub-urban rail between Whitefield and Kengeri likely to be scrapped; Here's why

Explosion rocks Chandigarh club, minor damage reported; probe on for suspects dmn

Explosion rocks Chandigarh club, minor damage reported; probe on for suspects

Recent Stories

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details anr

Japan Airlines unveils free flight offers for several countries including India; Check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu AJR

Cyclone Fengal develops over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month vkp

Electric buses to replace Volvo buses on Bengaluru airport route next month

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr shk

77-year-old Mumbai woman put under month-long 'digital custody' by fake cops, duped of Rs 3.8 cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon