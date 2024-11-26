Eknath Shinde resigns as suspense over next Maharashtra Chief Minister continues (WATCH)

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday amid suspense over Mahayuti's choice of the next contender for the top post.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday amid suspense over Mahayuti's choice of the next contender for the top post. Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. His deputies, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, were also present, news agency PTI reported.

As the suspense over who will become Maharashtra Chief Minister after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the state polls has entered its third day, Shinde has been asked by the Governor to serve at caretaker CM for the time being. The tenure of the 14th state Assembly ends today but the BJP-led alliance is yet to take a final call on who will get the top post.

BJP leaders want former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to become the Chief Minister again, while Shiv Sena MLAs are rooting for Shinde to continue. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, it is learnt, has decided to back Fadnavis.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the elections, bagging 235 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The BJP secured 132 seats, its best performance in Maharashtra, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

