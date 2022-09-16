Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

Actor Nora Fatehi was grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Thursday. She exited the EOW office after six hours of questioning by the officials in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has started a fresh probe in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Amidst the investigations, actor Nora Fatehi was summoned by the EOW on Thursday for a fresh round of questioning. According to reports, Nora Fatehi claimed to be a victim in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, further asserting that she is not a conspirator.

According to news agency ANI, actress Nora Fatehi told EOW during interrogation that "I am a victim of a conspiracy, not a conspirator". Apart from this, she gave surprising answers to several questions that were asked her by the investigating officers. When Nora was asked who had invited her to a charity event in Tamil Nadu, she reportedly named an officer ‘Zaidi’ and claimed that Zaidi is also the promoter of Exide Entertainment Private Limited for an event organised by Super Car Artiste.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Can Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film pick up pace again over weekend?

Apart from this, when Nora Fatehi was asked about who paid for her travel, stay and other expenses, she said that those were arranged by Leena Paul, as per her knowledge.

During the EOW's questioning, Nora Fatehi was further asked about the BMW car, to which the actress said that she had turned down the offer as she already had a BMW car. Her connection with Leena and Pinky was also investigated and questioned whether she had met either of them at the program, or had received any gifts from them. Nora further responded saying she met Leena at an event and gifted her a Gucci bag and iPhone. Leena also made her husband Sukesh Chandrasekhar speak to the actor, saying that he was her fan. When Nora Fatehi was asked if she found anything suspicious about Sukesh Chandrasekhar, she reportedly said that she was not aware of his criminal background.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

This is the second time that Nora Fatehi was questioned by the EOW. Earlier, the officers had questioned her for over nine hours on September 2. On Thursday, she spent nearly six hours at the EOW office, co-operating with the officers during the investigation. Meanwhile, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also quizzed by the EOW for over eight hours on Wednesday, a day before Nora was summoned.