Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by EOW for over six hours

The Delhi Police grilled Nora Fatehi for six hours in regard to the Rs 200 crore case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. After about six hours of interrogation, the actor was seen exiting the EOW office. Previously, she was summoned by the EOW on September 2 for nearly seven hours.

Nora Fatehi’s interrogation by the EOW comes a day after actor Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed by the police on Wednesday. Jacqueline's interrogation went on for over eight hours. Speaking about Nora, this is the fifth time that she has been questioned by the officials in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

According to reports, around 50 questions were asked to Nora Fatehi during the interrogation. Apart from the Economics Offences Wing, the actor was also summoned thrice by the Enforcement Directorate, the main probe agency investigating the money laundering case.

Furthermore, reports are suggestive that Nora Fatehi has fully cooperated in the investigation so far in this case. In the past, Nora had admitted to receiving expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She also informed the officials that she was not aware of Chandrasekhar’s criminal background.

Meanwhile, in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, the first FIR was registered with the Delhi Police. The investigation was then carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and now the EOW is probing the matter.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman’s wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. The same money that the conman extorted was used for allegedly buying expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.