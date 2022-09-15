Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by EOW for over six hours

    After Jacqueline Fernandez's grilling on Wednesday for over eight hours, actor Nora Fatehi was also summoned by Delhi Police's EOW on Thursday in regard to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora was quizzed for more than six hours; the was the second time that she appeared before the EOW.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by EOW for over six hours drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case of Rs 200 crore. Nora had reached the EOW office in Delhi in the afternoon for questioning by the Delhi police. This is for the second time in a month that the actor was quizzed on the matter.

    The Delhi Police grilled Nora Fatehi for six hours in regard to the Rs 200 crore case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. After about six hours of interrogation, the actor was seen exiting the EOW office. Previously, she was summoned by the EOW on September 2 for nearly seven hours.

    Nora Fatehi’s interrogation by the EOW comes a day after actor Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed by the police on Wednesday. Jacqueline's interrogation went on for over eight hours. Speaking about Nora, this is the fifth time that she has been questioned by the officials in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh's MMS video LEAKED on the net?

    According to reports, around 50 questions were asked to Nora Fatehi during the interrogation. Apart from the Economics Offences Wing, the actor was also summoned thrice by the Enforcement Directorate, the main probe agency investigating the money laundering case.

    ALSO READ: Hot pics: Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video

    Furthermore, reports are suggestive that Nora Fatehi has fully cooperated in the investigation so far in this case. In the past, Nora had admitted to receiving expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She also informed the officials that she was not aware of Chandrasekhar’s criminal background.

    Meanwhile, in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, the first FIR was registered with the Delhi Police. The investigation was then carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and now the EOW is probing the matter.

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman’s wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. The same money that the conman extorted was used for allegedly buying expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor hair he pushes her hand here is how netizens reacted

    Watch: As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor’s hair, he pushes her hand; here’s how netizens reacted

    Koffee With Karan 7 Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar how sur

    Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar’s how

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case After Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi again drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: After Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi again

    Was Ranveer Singh nude photo morphed Here is what the actor told Mumbai police drb

    Was Ranveer Singh’s nude photo morphed? Here’s what the actor told Mumbai police

    Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH RBA

    Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Roger Federer is retiring: 10 facts about the tennis legend from Basel

    Roger Federer is retiring: 10 facts about the tennis legend from Basel

    Roger Federer announces retirement Know his net worth major sponsors and other details gcw

    Roger Federer announces retirement: Know his net worth, major sponsors and other details

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh MMS video LEAKED on the net drb

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh's MMS video LEAKED on the net?

    Queen Elizabeth II s funeral When where and how to watch the last journey Details here gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students; know how to register - adt

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon