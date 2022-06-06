Who is Ed Westwick? Meet Amy Jackson's boyfriend; actress shared adorable pictures on Instagram

Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who appears to be on vacation, shared adorable photos on their Instagram accounts.

On Instagram, actress Amy Jackson appears to have made her relationship with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick public. Days after being photographed strolling hand in hand in London, she uploaded an intimate photo with Ed on the photo-sharing app.

Amy Jackson uploaded a photo of herself throwing her arms around Westwick while the latter took a selfie. In the photo, Amy Jackson's wearing a black top and poses with her arms around Ed. The photographs were taken during the couple's trip with Adreas Jax Panayiotou, the son of the Singh Is Bling actor.



On the other hand, Ed Westwick used his Instagram stories to post a photo with Jackson. The pair can be seen seated on a bench against a yellow wall with numerous frames in the photograph. Amy Jackson looked stunning in a black little off-shoulder dress in the photo.



Amy Jackson completed her ensemble with a necklace, black goggles, and matching slippers. In a white shirt and beige slacks, Westwick looked as dashing as ever. He also wore goggles and brown shoes to complete his ensemble. "Red Hot Chili Peppers," the Gossip Girl actress captioned the shot.



Amy Jackson was formerly married to George Panayiotou. In 2019, the couple got engaged, and their son was born in September of the same year. While the couple never announced their split, they were rumoured to have separated last year after Jackson deleted all photos of Panayiotou from her social media accounts.



Who is Ed Westwick?

Ed Westwick plays Chuck Bass with Blake Lively and Leighton Meester in the American drama Gossip Girl. Ed also had a starring role in the comedy White Gold. Also Read: Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter