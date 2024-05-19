Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shopian terror attack: Ex-Sarpanch & former stone pelter killed once credited PM Modi for saving him (WATCH)

    In another attack, a couple from Jaipur was injured when terrorists opened fire at a tourist camp in Anantnag district. The victims, identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez, were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

    Kashmir on Saturday (May 18) witnessed terrorist attacks in the Shopian and Anantnag districts, resulting in the death of a former BJP sarpanch and a tourist couple were injured. This marks the first attack on tourists in the region this year.

    In the first incident, terrorists targetted former BJP sarpanch and former stone pelter Aijaz Sheikh in Shopian’s Hirpora area around 10:30 pm. Sheikh later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

    In another attack, a couple from Jaipur was injured when terrorists opened fire at a tourist camp in Anantnag district. The victims, identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez, were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

    In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar, Anantnag. The injured were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off."

    Following these attacks, Anantnag and Shopian areas were cordoned off and search operations were initiated to arrest the attackers. These incidents occurred amid ongoing campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, with voting in Baramulla scheduled for May 20.

    Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attacks. Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, expressed concern over the timing of the attacks.

    "While we condemn the attack in Pahalgam today that resulted in injuries to two tourists followed by another attack on a (former) sarpanch in Hirpora, Shopian - the timing of these attacks given that the south election was delayed without any reason is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by GOI (Government of India)," Mufti wrote in a post on X.

    National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah also condemned the terror attacks. "Such acts of brutality remain a serious impediment to achieving long-term peace in J-K. We urge all communities to come together in these challenging times and support efforts towards lasting harmony. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult period," a statement from the party said.

    Meanwhile, the BJP expressed deep sorrow over the killing of its former sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. "Aijaz Ahmad was a brave soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP firmly stands with the family of Aijaz Ahmad, who lost his life in this terror attack," the party said.

