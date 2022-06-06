Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon wins the Best Actress Award, says, "So happy that I received my first for Mimi"

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon enchants in a yellow feathery stunning strapless dress.

    Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine, she just bagged the Best Actress in IIFA 2022. The actress looks lovely in the strapless yellow feathered gown as she flashes her million-dollar smile while accepting the award for best actor for her outstanding performance in Mimi.
     

    Kriti Sanon, who stunned everyone with her performance as Mimi in a completely different character last year, is finally receiving all of the well-deserved plaudits and honours for her work, as she won the Best Actress award at a major award event.
     

    Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! 🦋 It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! 🤰🏻💖 🦋 Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! 💃🏻
     

    Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable! ❤️❤️"
     

    Since giving such a compelling and mature performance in Mimi, for which she had also put on 15 kgs, the main actress has earned a position among the best. 
     

    Kriti Sanon received high appreciation for her maturity and competence in the part following the film's release. Also Read: Pictures: Karisma Kapoor (47) flaunts her beach body in black bikini

    Kriti is expected to star in a number of big-budget films in the coming months, including Adipurush, Ganapath to Bhediya, and Shehzada, as well as Anurag Kashyap's untitled movie. Also Read: 777 Charlie: Know how Rakshit Shetty became a dog lover (Exclusive)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death lawrence bishnoi Salman Khan and father receive threat letter snt

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast RBA

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting'

    How could you cheat on Shakira? Angry fans ask Barcelona star Gerard Pique after couple confirm split snt

    Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    Recent Stories

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's champions league glory is poetic snt

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's UCL glory is poetic

    tennis Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay snt

    Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay

    tennis Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open crown fans applaud King of Clay's historic feat snt

    Nadal wins 14th French Open crown; fans applaud King of Clay's historic feat

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death lawrence bishnoi Salman Khan and father receive threat letter snt

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

    Qatar condemns BJP leader nupur sharma remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds snt

    Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon