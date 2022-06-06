Kriti Sanon wins the Best Actress Award, says, "So happy that I received my first for Mimi"

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon enchants in a yellow feathery stunning strapless dress.

Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine, she just bagged the Best Actress in IIFA 2022. The actress looks lovely in the strapless yellow feathered gown as she flashes her million-dollar smile while accepting the award for best actor for her outstanding performance in Mimi.



Kriti Sanon, who stunned everyone with her performance as Mimi in a completely different character last year, is finally receiving all of the well-deserved plaudits and honours for her work, as she won the Best Actress award at a major award event.



Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! 🦋 It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! 🤰🏻💖 🦋 Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! 💃🏻



Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable! ❤️❤️"



Since giving such a compelling and mature performance in Mimi, for which she had also put on 15 kgs, the main actress has earned a position among the best.



Kriti Sanon received high appreciation for her maturity and competence in the part following the film's release.