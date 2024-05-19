Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning in golden gown as she drops pictures of her second look

    First Published May 19, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 is currently taking place where celebrities are bringing their best fashion game on.

    article_image1

    Sobhita Dhulipala wore a seductive golden gown for her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. 

    article_image2

    The celebrity looked magnificent on the French Riviera, representing the luxury ice cream company Magnum India.

    article_image3

    After attending the Magnum party in a violet jumpsuit, Sobhita transformed into a gilded dragon for her second visit to the brand's lounge. 

    article_image4

    Sobhita's dress is by the Indian brand ITRH, the poetic brainchild of designer Ridhi Bansal and creative director Mohit Rai. 

    article_image5

    She sashayed in style, wearing a gold crystal-embellished gown with a sumptuous silhouette that drapes softly over the form, caressing the curves in all the right places while allowing for freedom of movement.

    article_image6

     The plunging neckline elongates the torso and highlights the décolletage, resulting in a flattering and appealing form.

    article_image7

    According to the brand's website, the gorgeous outfit worn by Sobhita Dhulipala at Cannes costs Rs 1 lakh. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turbo Is Mammootty's film worth watching? Check out Vysakh's advance booking surpasses Rs 1 cr collection RBA

    Turbo: Is Mammootty's film worth watching? Check out Vysakh's advance booking surpasses Rs 1 cr collection

    Who was Chandrakanth? Telugu actor dies by suicide days after Pavitra Jayaram's death RBA

    Who was Chandrakanth? Telugu actor dies by suicide, days after Pavitra Jayaram’s death

    Rakhi Sawant hospital video LEAKED actress to have tumour surgery in uterus

    Rakhi Sawant's hospital video LEAKED; TV star cries in pain ahead of her tumour surgery in uterus (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan requests fans to vote ahead of Phase 5 voting on May 20 RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan requests fans to vote ahead of Phase 5 voting on May 20

    SEXY video Kiara Advani at Cannes dons extra-pluging neckline and thigh-high slit gown (WATCH) RBA

    SEXY video: Kiara Advani at Cannes dons extra-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gown (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced on May 19: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced on May 19: Check city-wise rates

    Shopian terror attack: Ex-Sarpanch & former stone pelter killed once credited PM Modi for saving him (WATCH) AJR

    Shopian terror attack: Ex-Sarpanch & former stone pelter killed once credited PM Modi for saving him (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru vkp

    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru

    Manto to Gangs of Wasseypur- 7 best movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui RBA

    Manto to Gangs of Wasseypur- 7 best movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon