    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father and writer Salim Khan received a threat letter from an unknown person on Sunday.

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death lawrence bishnoi Salman Khan and father receive threat letter
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bandra, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have received a threat letter, and an investigation has been launched, the Bandra Police, Mumbai, said on Sunday.

    According to a Times Of India report, Bandra Police have registered an offence against unknown persons. Police have said that Salim Khan's security staff found the letter with threats.

    The Bollywood star's father goes for a morning walk as part of his daily routine and takes a break in a particular location. Salim Khan reportedly found a chit left on the same bench.

    "Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga," was reportedly written on that letter. Reports added that the Bandra Police are checking on the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area and making enquiries among locals to find out who left the chit behind. 

    The threat has come days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was allegedly shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, which had threatened Salman Khan in 2018. Read more

    Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan was linked to the blackbuck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused. The Rajasthan High Court acquitted him.

    Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail and is being questioned by the police on the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

    Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by a group of attackers on Sunday at Jawahar Ke village, a day after the Punjab government pared down his security. His body had 19 bullet wounds, and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report.

    Also read: 19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    Also read: After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
