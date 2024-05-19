Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH)

    RCB overcame a tough start to the IPL 2024 season, securing a playoff spot by winning their last six games, including a crucial 27-run victory over CSK. Virat Kohli, leading with 708 runs, was inspired by his resilience, emphasizing the power of believing in slim chances. The team's combined efforts, including Faf du Plessis's leadership, were pivotal in their success.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 19, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    RCB defeated five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday night to secure a spot in the playoffs, marking a remarkable turnaround after losing seven of their first eight games in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. They silenced their critics by winning their next six games, with the victory against CSK being the most crucial.

    Virat Kohli shared an inspiring message about seizing even the slimmest chance following the thrilling victory. In a viral video, Kohli tells a group of youngsters, "There is a one per cent chance, and sometimes that chance is good enough. But what matters is what you think about that one per cent. Are you willing to give absolutely everything that you have to make that one into 10 and then grow that 10 into 30? Eventually, something magical might come out of it."

    Kohli's inspirational words mirrored RCB's journey to the playoffs this season. As the league’s leading run-scorer, Kohli has been a key figure in RCB's remarkable recovery. His 47 runs off 29 balls in the 27-run victory against CSK on Saturday increased his total to a formidable 708 runs from 14 innings, solidifying his position as the Orange Cap holder.

    In Saturday's match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB posted a formidable 218 for 5, thanks to significant contributions from across the batting lineup, led by skipper Faf du Plessis's 39-ball 54. The hosts then restricted CSK to 191 for 7, clinching a 27-run victory. Although CSK could have still qualified for the playoffs if they had reached 201 runs, RCB pacer Yash Dayal (2/43) kept his cool in the final over to prevent the five-time champions from achieving this target.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
