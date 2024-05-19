Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heavy rainfall expected on May 23 as IMD issues yellow alert to Karnataka

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for significant rainfall in Karnataka on May 23. Coastal and southern districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Mysore will experience heavy rains and thunderstorms. Moderate rains will affect areas like Bellary and Tumkur, while northern regions will see lighter precipitation. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepare for possible disruptions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 19, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant rainfall across various districts of Karnataka for May 23, prompting a yellow alert to be issued. Residents in coastal and southern interior regions are advised to brace for a wet day as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to dominate the weather landscape.

    In the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, the skies will open up considerably, bringing heavy rainfall and thunder. This intense weather pattern is also expected to affect Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, and Kodagu districts, where heavy winds and thundershowers are likely to occur.

    The forecast doesn’t spare the interior either; Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur are preparing for a similar scenario. Ramanagara, alongside the bustling city of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, will also experience thunderstorms, adding a bit of drama to the daily commute.

    Meanwhile, moderate rainfall with gusty winds is predicted in the districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar. This milder yet still impactful weather could affect daily routines and local farming activities.

    In contrast, the northern districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapur, and Yadgiri are expected to receive only light rain. This lighter precipitation might provide some relief from the more severe weather affecting other parts of the state.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
