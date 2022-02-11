  • Facebook
    When Sanjay Dutt's sisters rejected Manyata Dutt

    First Published Feb 11, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    Did you know Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt's relationship faced resistance from his family; read on
     

    Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dut celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary (February 11). Sanjay Dutt had a fleet of affairs and divorces, but currently, he is happily married to Maanayata Dutt, and the couple has two adorable children. 
     

    But did you know Sanjay and Manyata Dut's love story was not a cakewalk? Manyata once spoke about facing rejection from her sister-in-laws Priya and Namrata Dutt.

    Both got married on February 11, 2008. The couple has a 19-years age gap. In 2009, while talking to a news agency,
     

    Manyata Dutt once spoke of the rejection and struggled Sanjay faced when they decided to start a new life. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns tourism ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside!

    "I have the right to live with my husband the way I want to live, as a wife I have certain rights in my husband's home. Wheater it's a prostitute or a princess, a wife has a certain say always," Manyata said. Also Read: Aryan Khan to Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt: 5 celebs who were imprisoned in Arthur Road Jail

    Talking about the rejection, Manyata faced by the Sanjay Dutt sisters; she said, "I had tried my best to make a healthy equation and gain acceptance with the family and sisters and even Sanjay knows about that. Now I won't try any further nor is he going to push me into it."

