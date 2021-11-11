  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns tourism ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside!

    Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has now become the tourism ambassador of Zanzibar. Dutt shared multiple photos of himself with Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar.

    Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside! RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian actor Sanjay Dutt is one cloud nine because he will now be called the tourism ambassador of Zanzibar. Yes, you heard it right. today the actor shared some pictures on his social media account where he is seen with Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar along with other powerful people in the country. Sanjay Dutt also shared his pleasure in contributing to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar and being the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city. It is said that Sanjay Dutta has a huge fan following in Zanzibar Island. Unguja, also known as Zanzibar Island, is the main island in the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar. 

    Sanjay is sported in grey hair and grey beard, donning a light brown T-shirt with Ochre yellow pants and white shoes to complete the semi-casual look in the pictures.

    "It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government."

    Also Read: Sanjay Dutt shared some trivia on his debut movie Rocky
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

    Sanjay Dutt has signed some big-budget films this year, and his personal life is also great. Sanjay also has three movies lined up for release. Toolsidas Junior, Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2 are all part of his upcoming movies. Sanjay Dutt gave many blockbusters like Sadak to Naam to Saajan to Khal Nayak to Vaastav and the Munna Bhai series in his film career. Sanjay was seen last in Ajay Devgan's Bhuj: The Pride of India.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here drb

    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

    Video Icon
    Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this RCB

    WHAT! Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Happy birthday Leonardo DiCaprio: Seven movies of the Oscar-winning star that are unmissable drb

    Happy birthday Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 movies of the Oscar-winning star that are unmissable

    Video Icon
    When Boney Kapoor told Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Malaika Arora (Throwback Thursday) RCB

    When Boney Kapoor told Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Malaika Arora (Throwback Thursday)

    Video Icon
    Bella Hadid shared crying selfies, read to know what happened drb

    Bella Hadid shares crying selfies, read to know what happened

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here drb

    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

    Video Icon
    Volkswagen temporarily stops TRoc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out auto

    Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    Video Icon
    PUBG New State launched in India everything you need to know about it gcw

    PUBG New State launched in India; here's everything you need to know about it

    Video Icon
    Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this RCB

    WHAT! Did Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson mock Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Devasahayam Pillai first Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope Francis gcw

    Devasahayam Pillai, first Indian layman, to be declared saint by Pope Francis

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon