Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns tourism ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside!

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt is one cloud nine because he will now be called the tourism ambassador of Zanzibar. Yes, you heard it right. today the actor shared some pictures on his social media account where he is seen with Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar along with other powerful people in the country. Sanjay Dutt also shared his pleasure in contributing to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar and being the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city. It is said that Sanjay Dutta has a huge fan following in Zanzibar Island. Unguja, also known as Zanzibar Island, is the main island in the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar.

Sanjay is sported in grey hair and grey beard, donning a light brown T-shirt with Ochre yellow pants and white shoes to complete the semi-casual look in the pictures.

"It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government."

Sanjay Dutt has signed some big-budget films this year, and his personal life is also great. Sanjay also has three movies lined up for release. Toolsidas Junior, Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2 are all part of his upcoming movies. Sanjay Dutt gave many blockbusters like Sadak to Naam to Saajan to Khal Nayak to Vaastav and the Munna Bhai series in his film career. Sanjay was seen last in Ajay Devgan's Bhuj: The Pride of India.