Viral Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh creates 'AAFAT' with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda (WATCH)

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Liger star Vijay Deverakonda performed the hook step of the peppy dance number, Aafat; take a look.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress, shared a selfie of herself with Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram a few days ago, it instantly went viral. The South celebrity picked up some Bhojpuri from the former Bigg Boss OTT competitor while in Bihar to promote his movie Liger.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Akshara showed Vijay Deverakonda her support when Liger reached theatres this week by releasing a video of them shaking a leg to the movie's smash song, "Aafat," together. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Akshara Singh and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen dancing enthusiastically in the Instagram Reel as they demonstrate the hook step from the upbeat dance performance. The 28-year-old actress also wrote an emotional note for Vijay in addition to releasing the video. She wrote, “Aaaaafaaaaaaattttttttttttt… you are such an amazing human being @thedeverakonda.” Akshara added, “You will always have a special place in my heart. First day First show #liger.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Currently enjoying the popularity of her most recent Bhojpuri song, Jhulaniya, is Akshara Singh. Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seduces Karan Khanna by doing some BOLD dance moves (WATCH)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She not only sang on the sultry song but also acted opposite Karan Khanna in the music video. Jhulaniya by Akshara Singh has received over 32 million YouTube views. Also Read: Friday fashion: Disha Patani raises temperature in tiny crop top; flaunts CK athleisure

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Liger, a pan-Indian film starring Vijay Deverakonda, opened in theatres on August 25 to mixed reviews from the general public and reviewers. Also Read: Malaika Arora looks stunning in fringes; 48-year-old diva gets a new look (PICTURES)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram