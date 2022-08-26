Friday fashion: Disha Patani raises temperature in tiny crop top; flaunts CK athleisure

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not just fitness but Disha Patani sets some major fashion goals as well. Returning from her dance class, Disha was seen sporting a crop top and joggers, proving that casual can be fashionable too.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    When it is about fashion, celebrities from the Indian film industry make it a point to be at the top of the game. Rare are the times when you would see them going completely wrong with their fashion. Most of the time, these stars are slaying it in everything that they wear – whether it is dressing up for a party, for a film promotion or simply hitting the gym. They never afford to go low on their fashion, since they are very well aware of the fact that the paps are following them while the fashion police are also at work.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    And when it is about fashion, Disha Patani is one name who never fails to impress her fans! The actor has made it a point to get her name included in the list of Bollywood fashionistas.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Slaying the Friday Fashion, Disha Patani was spotted in Mumbai, outside her dance class. She was sporting a tiny cope top that gave a sneak peek of her Calvin Klein athleisure.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani opted for earthy colours for the comfortable outfit that she wore for her dance class. As she stepped out from the class in style, accessorising her look with a black cap, Disha was all smiles upon meeting the photographs who were stationed outside to capture her.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    As far as the professional front is concerned, Disha Patani was last seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the multi-starrer film was backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also starred actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

