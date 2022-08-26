Why is Amitabh Bachchan sad? Is actor losing hope after testing COVID positive? Read his Tweet

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest actor in Bollywood, is extremely upset and demotivated following his second COVID positive test. His most recent COVID blog demonstrates how saddened and demotivated he is and how slowly he is losing it. But because he is the Shehenshah of Bollywood, he will recover because millions are currently being spent on his well-being and rehabilitation; these are his REAL profits.

    Talking about fighting with Covid, Bachchan mentioned in his blog how he is disappointed that COVID won once again. " Yet despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. to say that I am disappointed would be an understatement". 

    After the COVID worry returns to his life, Amitabh Bachchan will vacation from presenting Kaun Banega Crorepati, his most well-known and adored game quiz programme. While e acknowledged my helplessness and noted, " It is the helplessness that invades the system .. and the assurance that many give that all shall be well, is most courageous of them.. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification".

    Talking about his |doctor's profession highly, Amitabh Bachchan said that how these medical saviours are doing their best to keep him kicking the deadly virus, 

    "The profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired that it would be a fallacy even to attempt to enter their thinking or their domain". Before Mr Bachchan ended his blog, he assured his fans that he would bounce back soon and continue to work as he expressed his gratitude to those who have been praying for his health and more. 

    On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next in Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
