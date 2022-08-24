SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seduces Karan Khanna by doing some BOLD dance moves (WATCH)

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's song Jhulaniya has gone viral again. This song created a buzz as soon as it was released.

The magic of Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh is spreading rapidly in the minds of her fans and followers. Fans are seen sharing and enjoying her songs. Meanwhile, one of Akshara Singh's songs has gone viral again.



Akshara Singh’s new romantic song Jhulaniya has been released today and also features Karan Khanna. This song created a buzz as soon as it was released. The song started making waves as soon as it is released.



Akshara Singh is seen romancing actor Karan Khanna in this T-Series Bhojpuri song. There is a lot of chemistry between the two.



The song depicts both of them as married and romantically celebrating their anniversary.

Meanwhile, Akshara Singh is featured in the song with various deadly faces. Her dance moves are also heartfelt.



Akshara Singh is wearing more than one hot nightie in the song. Along with this, she is also seen doing bold scenes with Karan Khanna.



The music of the song is by Arya Sharma. The song has been sung by Akshara Singh herself, while Vijay Chauhan pens the lyrics. People are very fond of the video of this song.

