Fashion designer Hanae Mori dies at 96; know her net worth and more

Renowned Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori died at 96, informed her office on Thursday. The designer was famed for films and had also designed the wedding gown of Japan’s Empress Masako.

Famed fashion designer of Japan, Hanae Mori, who was popular for her elegant signature butterfly motifs and numerous cinema fashions, died at the age of 96, informed her office on Thursday. Mori was also popular for designing the wedding gown of Japan’s empress. Throughout her career, Mori epitomised the rise of Japan as a fashionable and modern nation.

Hanae Mori breathed her last at her Tokyo residence on August 11. According to the late designer’s office, she had developed a mild fever. However, the exact cause of her death has not been given. ALSO READ: Who was Issey Miyake? Japanese fashion designer dies at 84; know his net worth and more

When Japan’s Empress Masako married the then crowned prince, Emperor Naruhito in 1993, she wore a Hanae Mori wedding gown which was adorned with rose-petal patterns. Mori also designed uniforms for bank clerks, Japan Airlines flight attendants, high school students and the Japanese team at the Barcelona Olympics. Even though the uniforms may not have been flamboyant like her runway designs, they were still high on fashion, tasteful and appropriate for their roles. ALSO READ: Jiah Khan's mother tells court: Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her

Hanae Mori’s death comes less than a week after Japan lost another world-famous Japanese designer, Issey Miyake. He breathed his last on August 5. Mori, a pioneer of Japanese designers, opened her studio in 1951. She had her first New York show in the year 1965 which was acclaimed as “East meets West.”

