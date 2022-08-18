Jiah Khan's mother tells court: Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her

Late actor Jiah Khan’s mother told a Mumbai court that actor Sooraj Pancholi used to abuse her daughter. After Jiah allegedly died of suicide in 2013, Sooraj was booked by the CBI for abetment of suicide and was later out on bail.

Late actor Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, made some fresh allegations against actor Sooraj Pancholi in front of a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rabia alleged that Sooraj physically and verbally her daughter. Rabia alleged that months before Jiah’s alleged suicide in June 2013, her daughter had made these accusations against Sooraj, her then-boyfriend. Rabia was recording her testimony in front of a special judge in the abetment to suicide case against Sooraj where he was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Jiah’s death. Sooraj is presently out on bail.

Rabia Khan reportedly told the Mumbai court about how Jiah Khan entered the film industry, her career and also about her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. She said Sooraj had approached her daughter via a social media platform and insisted on meeting Jiah. She further added that though her daughter was at first ‘apprehensive and reluctant’ but later agreed to meet him.

Informing the court about how Jiah Khan met Sooraj Pancholi for the first time in September 2012, Rabia Khan told the court, “At that time she sent some pictures… to me it looked like they clicked and had mutual interest… However, in September she (Jiah) told me they were just friends.” She went on to add that her daughter’s daily routine was then ‘taken over’ by Sooraj, adding that they started living at each other’s house by October 2012.

Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, further said that her late daughter visited their London home in November 2012, and she looked very happy. She also said Jiah, after returning to Mumbai for work, was to come back to London to celebrate Christmas with her family. However, that did not happen. Rabia then told the court that on December 24, 2012, she received Sooraj Pancholi’s message from Sooraj saying that he got angry with Jiah after a fight with a friend. He also said that Jiah should forgive and give him another chance. "At that time, I discovered that the duo had a violent fight," Rabia told the court.

Rabia khan said that Jiah Khan had decided to give Sooraj Pancholi a second chance after which two went to Goa. However, she said that Jiah, in one of her phone calls, spoke about being in a strange place and was not willing to stay there. Rabia, citing her conversations with her daughter, also said that Sooraj allegedly used to embarrass Jiah in front of his friends by flirting with other women in her presence.

Jiah Khan’s mother further said that when the late actor suddenly turned up in London on February 14, 2013, she looked sad. Rabia Khan then alleged that her daughter told her that Sooraj Pancholi used to abuse her verbally and physically, and also called her ‘dirty names’.

The testimony of Jiah Khan’s mother will continue on Thursday. Jiah is best known for her film Nishabd where she starred opposite actor Amitabh Bachchan. Jiah was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013, by Rabia.

(With inputs from PTI)