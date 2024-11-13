Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have rebranded their Oscar-contending film Laapataa Ladies as Lost Ladies to boost its international appeal. This renaming marks the start of a global Oscars campaign, with a new poster celebrating the film’s journey. A special screening event in New York adds momentum to the film’s journey

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao change 'Laapataa Ladies' title to THIS ahead of Oscar 2025
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Aamir Khan produced, Kiran Rao directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. They are campaigning hard for the movie to gain attract attention at the Academy Awards. As a part of International re- branding of the movie, the duo have decided to change the name of the movie to 'Lost Ladies'. This title change is aimed at increasing the recall value of the movie in the International market. Aamir Khan productions announced this decision on their Instagram account with a heartfelt redesigned poster of Phool and Jaya. The production house also thanked the designers Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for visually capturing the stories essence.

The revised title aims to better connect with global audiences, while the poster retains key elements that reflect the film's twists and turns. Recently, a special screening for the film was hosted by chef Vikas Khanna in New York, who shared his support for the Oscars campaign through social media. Khanna conveyed his wishes for success, expressing how the gathering resonated with the spirit of "winning the world." He highlighted Kiran’s artistic vision, praising her as the creative force behind such an impactful film.

Did you know Juhi Chawla didn't speak to Aamir Khan for 7 years

Khanna also expressed deep respect for Aamir Khan, recognizing his genuine kindness and appreciation for all attendees, especially in his interactions with Mysha. Jyoti, another notable attendee, was applauded by Khanna for her unwavering energy and commitment to promoting South Asian arts, embodying strong Indian family values. Additionally, designer Prabal Gurung was commended for his inspirational presence and his efforts to uplift others as he finds success in his own career.

