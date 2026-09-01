Tollywood Actor Babu Mohan Reveals Fitness Secret At 74 Years Old; Check Here
Babu Mohan Fitness: Babu Mohan is one of Tollywood's star comedians. He has millions of fans and is super fit even at 74. So what's his fitness secret and diet plan? Let's find out
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Babu Mohan
Babu Mohan ruled the silver screen in the 90s with his unique brand of comedy. His on-screen combination with Kota Srinivasa Rao was a super hit, and their comedy in the movie 'Mamagaru' is iconic. After entering politics, he started doing fewer films.
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Fitness
At 74, Babu Mohan is shocking everyone with his fitness and glamour. Fans often wonder how he maintains his energy and looks. In a recent interview, he finally revealed his complete diet chart.
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Stopped Eating Rice
Babu Mohan has completely stopped eating rice for the past two years. He chose to avoid heavy foods and switched to lighter, easily digestible natural foods. For breakfast, he eats just 3 or 4 idlis. He also drinks milk with a bit of pepper powder and no sugar at all.
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Lunch
For lunch, Babu Mohan has a daily combination of ragi java (finger millet porridge) and buttermilk. He mixes the ragi java with buttermilk or curd and grinds it slightly before drinking. He also eats a variety of fruits and fresh juices, which provide essential vitamins and minerals.
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Babu Mohan's Diet
Babu Mohan's diet proves you don't need fancy or expensive plans. He relies on simple, traditional foods like ragi java, buttermilk, idlis, and fruits. By sticking to these healthy habits, he shows that you can definitely beat age and stay fit.
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