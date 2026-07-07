Veteran Telugu actor Babu Mohan visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, offering prayers. He received prasadam and Vedic blessings. The actor, who continues to work in films, confirmed he will act until his 'last breath'.

Veteran Telugu actor Babu Mohan visited the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, where he offered prayers during the morning darshan.

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Following the darshan, temple officials and Vedic priests presented the actor with sacred prasadam and offered traditional Vedaasirvachanam (Vedic blessings) at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, in keeping with the temple's long-standing customs. Babu Mohan was seen dressed in traditional attire suited for the temple visit. He wore a light pastel green short-sleeved button-down shirt paired with a vibrant red ceremonial angavastram featuring a broad golden zari border. He also wore a simple gold-toned wristwatch with a white dial on his left wrist and had the traditional Hindu Thirunamam (tilak) marked on his forehead.

Actor's Commitment to Cinema

A legendary Telugu comedian and character artist, Babu Mohan continues to remain active in the film industry. He has confirmed that he plans to continue acting until his "last breath." The actor is currently shooting for multiple upcoming projects. His recent screen appearances include Sodhara (Its Bromantic Story) (2025) and Mr Bachchan (2024). He has also recently reunited with director SV Krishna Reddy to film sequences and dance numbers for an upcoming project.

About Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is among the world's most revered and heavily visited Hindu pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hill range, Venkatadri, at an elevation of 853 metres, the shrine attracts millions of devotees every year. (ANI)