Silk Smitha's Lavish Home: What happened when comedian Babu Mohan visited her house?

Silk Smitha captivated audiences on the silver screen, but her life met a tragic end at the young age of 35. Her death remains a mystery.

Silk Smitha's captivating screen presence contrasted with her tragic life. Her untimely death at 35 remains a mystery. Despite her on-screen roles, she was known for her kind heart and resilience.

She charmed the South Indian film industry with her beauty and commanded a high salary. Silk Smitha had close relationships with many actors and actresses. Despite facing criticism for her roles, comedian Babu Mohan highlights her good nature.

Silk Smitha

During a shoot in Chennai, Silk Smitha playfully invited Babu Mohan to her nearby home. After the shoot, she led him to her house.

At the peak of her career, Silk Smitha's home stunned Babu Mohan with its grandeur. He remarked that even the wealthiest would find it hard to match its beauty.

Silk Smitha warmly welcomed Babu Mohan, serving him coffee and treating him with respect. She treasured costumes from her films, even adorning dolls with them, showcasing her passion for her craft. Her untimely death remains a tragedy.

Latest Videos