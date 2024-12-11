Silk Smitha's Lavish Home: What happened when comedian Babu Mohan visited her house?

Silk Smitha captivated audiences on the silver screen, but her life met a tragic end at the young age of 35. Her death remains a mystery.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Silk Smitha's captivating screen presence contrasted with her tragic life. Her untimely death at 35 remains a mystery. Despite her on-screen roles, she was known for her kind heart and resilience.

article_image2

She charmed the South Indian film industry with her beauty and commanded a high salary. Silk Smitha had close relationships with many actors and actresses. Despite facing criticism for her roles, comedian Babu Mohan highlights her good nature.

article_image3

Silk Smitha

During a shoot in Chennai, Silk Smitha playfully invited Babu Mohan to her nearby home. After the shoot, she led him to her house.

article_image4

At the peak of her career, Silk Smitha's home stunned Babu Mohan with its grandeur. He remarked that even the wealthiest would find it hard to match its beauty.

article_image5

Silk Smitha warmly welcomed Babu Mohan, serving him coffee and treating him with respect. She treasured costumes from her films, even adorning dolls with them, showcasing her passion for her craft. Her untimely death remains a tragedy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

VIDEO Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga Chaitanya RBA

VIDEO: 'Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book AJR

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

Recent Stories

bajaj pulsur KTM 125 Duke Top 5 College Bikes 2024: Performance, Price, Features anr

Bajaj Pulsar to Duke: Top 5 Bikes for College Students in 2024

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024 check out India rank gcw

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years vkp

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep at night anr

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon