  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tinder Swindler's Ukrainian girlfriend relives horrors of war amidst Russian invasion

    First Published Feb 25, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev’s Ukrainian girlfriend Kate Konlin has opened up on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Read to know more details.

    Image: Kate Konlin/Instagram

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev has been dating a 24-year-old Ukrainian model, Kate Konlin. Kate came into the limelight recently when she spoke in support of her boyfriend after the release of Netflix’s crime documentary film ‘The Tinder Swindler’.

    Image: Kate Konlin/Instagram

    Simon Leviev had recently given an interview after the documentary’s release, claiming that he is not a fraud and that the film was ‘not made on facts’. Now, amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Simon’s girlfriend Kate has spoken about the issue.

    ALSO READ: Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

    Image: Kate Konlin/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Kate Konlin spoke at length about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a series of Instagram stories, the Ukraine-born Israeli model said, “Today morning has been a hard morning because everybody knows what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine right now. I’m Ukrainian and I know the situation there, the people, I know what is going on inside, the deadness, the blood, the situation in supermarkets where people are waiting for hours.”

    Image: Kate Konlin/Instagram

    “There is no food, no way to go out of the country. It is like a crazy, crazy situation and it is not for the first time that I have seen something like a war because I am from Israel and I have seen brother and brother fight,” Kate Konlin continued to say in the video.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

    Image: Kate Konlin/Instagram

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev had appeared with his stunning Ukrainian model partner, Kate Konlin, during the first interview that he had given recently after The Tinder Swindler’s release.

    Image: Kate Konlin/Instagram

    In the interview, Kate Konlin stood by her boyfriend Simon Leviev saying she didn’t believe any of the women who claimed that they were conned by Simon, further calling it a 'fake story'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lock Upp Kangana Ranaut show falls into legal trouble plagiarism claims made against Ekta Kapoor show drb

    Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s show falls into legal trouble; ‘plagiarism’ claims made against Ekta Kapoor’s show

    Valimai Box Office Day 1 Ajith Kumar starrer beats Annaatthe Master records highest opening in Tamil Nadu drb

    Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar starrer beats Annaatthe, Master

    Love Hostel Twitter Review Bobby Deol steals the cake while Vikrant Massey hailed as superstar drb

    Love Hostel Twitter Review: Bobby Deol ‘steals the cake’ while Vikrant Massey’s hailed as ‘superstar'

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Russia Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts RCB

    Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

    Recent Stories

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ukrainian military Take power into your own hands gcw

    Russia's Putin sends a message to Ukraine military to make things 'easier'

    Celeb Spotted Anushka Sharma Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone and others Friday fashion a hot or a miss drb

    Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine gcw

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine

    Viral photo of couple draped in Russian Ukrainian flag is unmissable gcw

    Viral photo of couple draped in Russian-Ukrainian flag is unmissable

    Lock Upp Kangana Ranaut show falls into legal trouble plagiarism claims made against Ekta Kapoor show drb

    Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s show falls into legal trouble; ‘plagiarism’ claims made against Ekta Kapoor’s show

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon