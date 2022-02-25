Tinder Swindler's Ukrainian girlfriend relives horrors of war amidst Russian invasion

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev’s Ukrainian girlfriend Kate Konlin has opened up on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Read to know more details.

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev has been dating a 24-year-old Ukrainian model, Kate Konlin. Kate came into the limelight recently when she spoke in support of her boyfriend after the release of Netflix’s crime documentary film ‘The Tinder Swindler’.

Simon Leviev had recently given an interview after the documentary’s release, claiming that he is not a fraud and that the film was ‘not made on facts’. Now, amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Simon’s girlfriend Kate has spoken about the issue. ALSO READ: Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

Taking to Instagram, Kate Konlin spoke at length about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a series of Instagram stories, the Ukraine-born Israeli model said, “Today morning has been a hard morning because everybody knows what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine right now. I’m Ukrainian and I know the situation there, the people, I know what is going on inside, the deadness, the blood, the situation in supermarkets where people are waiting for hours.”

“There is no food, no way to go out of the country. It is like a crazy, crazy situation and it is not for the first time that I have seen something like a war because I am from Israel and I have seen brother and brother fight,” Kate Konlin continued to say in the video. ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev had appeared with his stunning Ukrainian model partner, Kate Konlin, during the first interview that he had given recently after The Tinder Swindler’s release.

