Quincy Jones passes away at 91; The genius behind Michael Jackson, Sinatra's greatest hits

Quincy Jones, the legendary American record producer and composer celebrated for collaborations with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, passed away Sunday night in Bel Air, Los Angeles

Legendary American record producer and music composer Quincy Jones, best known for his work with iconic artists like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, passed away on Sunday night at his residence in Bel Air, Los Angeles. At 91, Jones left behind a remarkable legacy that spanned decades in the music industry.

Following the news, Jones’ publicist Arnold Robinson released a family statement, which was shared by The Guardian. The statement conveyed that Jones' family felt a "full but broken heart" as they announced his passing, describing it as a profound loss. Despite the sadness, the family expressed gratitude for the extraordinary life Jones led, knowing his contributions would be unparalleled.

Also Read:DDLJ: The Rs 4 cr film with an unbeaten 29-year box office record

Jones' 2001 autobiography, Q, detailed his impressive achievements and honors. Over 18 pages, he chronicled his accomplishments, including 28 Grammy Awards, two honorary Academy Awards, and an Emmy for his contributions to Roots. Recognized internationally, he also received France's Legion d’Honneur, Italy's Rudolph Valentino Award, and a tribute from the Kennedy Center, all celebrating his impact on American culture. His memoir became a best-seller, underscoring his enduring influence in the arts and solidifying his legacy as one of music's most influential figures.

Latest Videos