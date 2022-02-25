Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

A war has begun between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has attacked many parts of Ukraine. According to news agency AFP, multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday. According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. The people of Ukraine are suffering a lot due to this war; many videos and pictures are going viral on social media. Many Indian celebs have posted on social media about this horrific war. A few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the war.

Priyanka said the ‘situation unfolding is terrifying’. The actress also wrote that it is hard to comprehend how something like this can happen in the modern world. She shared a video of a news channel and captioned it as, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me.”

Bipasha Basu commented on Priyanka’s post and wrote, “Heartbreaking.” An Instagram user commented, “This is super upsetting. Thr world needs to come forward and stop this insanity!” Another user, who is probably from Ukraine, wrote, “Thank you so much Priyanka for posting this and for your support . Ukraine will never forget it!”

Yesterday, many celebs had posted on social media about the war and Indians in Ukraine. Sonu Sood had tweeted, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”

Javed Akhtar had posted on Twitter, “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen.”