'Shameful, go to India': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn TROLLED for celebrting Diwali

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussaiyn was harshly chastised for celebrating Diwali with her friends. She lost hundreds of followers after posting a video from the Diwali event on her Instagram account.

Shameful go to India: Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn TROLLED for celebrting Diwali RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

Sonya Hussaiyn was criticised for celebrating Diwali with her friends in the bordering nation. After posting a video of the celebration, she lost hundreds of followers on social media, and netizens also chastised her for wearing a bindi. On Saturday, Sonya took photos to Instagram to post from the Diwali celebration, where she wore a red abstract pattern saree with a matching bindi. "Pakistan is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and beliefs, and we must celebrate our minorities as vital parts of this nation.

As Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, 'You are free, you are free to go to your temples... You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the State'," she captioned her post. 

In the post, we can see Pakistani superstars such as Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza, Sonya Hussain, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Tara Mahmood, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, and Maheen Siddiqui celebrated Diwali in their home country. Several videos and photos of the celebrities appeared on social media sites. Several of them also shared images on their Instagram profiles.

Also Read: SPOTTED! Kriti Sanon to Pooja Hegde; Check out photos of celebs

"This quote reminds us that every community enriches our society. Let’s honor the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan. It’s their country too, and we embrace all cultures with open hearts and together we can create a future filled with respect, unity, and love," she added.

When she published the video, netizens flooded her post's comments area with hateful and critical comments. "Unfollowed... can't stand this nonsense," a netizen wrote, while another Instagram user commented, "I have NEVER seen a hindu celebrity celebrating Muslim festivities like this. This is BS on another level, they all are looking like lost clowns! Unfollowed!"

Also Read: Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

"This is shameful...Why are you wearing bindi?" a user asked, while another called Sonya a "wannabe". A netizen also implied that she must "go to India".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Quincy Jones passes away at 91; The genius behind Michael Jackson, Sinatra's greatest hits ATG

Quincy Jones passes away at 91; The genius behind Michael Jackson, Sinatra's greatest hits

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on

Kantara Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film RBA

Kantara: Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film

Recent Stories

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more gcw

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

US Election results 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more gcw

US Election 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH) shk

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon