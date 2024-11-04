'Shameful, go to India': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn TROLLED for celebrting Diwali

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussaiyn was harshly chastised for celebrating Diwali with her friends. She lost hundreds of followers after posting a video from the Diwali event on her Instagram account.

Sonya Hussaiyn was criticised for celebrating Diwali with her friends in the bordering nation. After posting a video of the celebration, she lost hundreds of followers on social media, and netizens also chastised her for wearing a bindi. On Saturday, Sonya took photos to Instagram to post from the Diwali celebration, where she wore a red abstract pattern saree with a matching bindi. "Pakistan is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and beliefs, and we must celebrate our minorities as vital parts of this nation.

As Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, 'You are free, you are free to go to your temples... You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the State'," she captioned her post.

In the post, we can see Pakistani superstars such as Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza, Sonya Hussain, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Tara Mahmood, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, and Maheen Siddiqui celebrated Diwali in their home country. Several videos and photos of the celebrities appeared on social media sites. Several of them also shared images on their Instagram profiles.

"This quote reminds us that every community enriches our society. Let’s honor the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan. It’s their country too, and we embrace all cultures with open hearts and together we can create a future filled with respect, unity, and love," she added.

When she published the video, netizens flooded her post's comments area with hateful and critical comments. "Unfollowed... can't stand this nonsense," a netizen wrote, while another Instagram user commented, "I have NEVER seen a hindu celebrity celebrating Muslim festivities like this. This is BS on another level, they all are looking like lost clowns! Unfollowed!"

"This is shameful...Why are you wearing bindi?" a user asked, while another called Sonya a "wannabe". A netizen also implied that she must "go to India".

