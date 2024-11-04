Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, Helena Luke, passes away at 68 in the USA. Helena was known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan’s 1985 film Mard.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, Helena Luke, has passed away in the United States. She passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Dancer and actress Kalpana Iyer shared this sad news on social media. According to media reports, she had been unwell for several days. However, despite this, she did not consult a doctor, which led to her demise. This has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

The actress published her last Facebook post at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, 'Feeling odd. Discombobulated because I have mixed feelings and no idea why.

Helena described her four-month marriage to Mithun as a foggy dream in an interview with Stardust Magazine. She said, 'I only wish it hadn’t happened. He was the one who brainwashed me into believing that he was the man for me. Unfortunately, he succeeded. I’ll never go back to him, even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony. It was a nightmare, and it’s over.'

She continued saying, 'I really believed him when he told me he loved me. But when I got to know him better, I realized that he loved no one but himself. He was extremely immature, and though I was years younger than him, I felt much older. He was very possessive and accused me of seeing my ex-boyfriend Javed on the sly. I used to go blue in the face trying to convince him that I didn’t, but couldn’t succeed in eradicating his deep-rooted suspicious nature. It was only later that I realized he had a guilt complex. He himself was fooling around my back and thought I was doing the same.'

After breaking up with Sarika, Mithun Chakraborty met model actress Helena Luke. It is said that it was love at first sight, and they got married. Just four months into their marriage, Helena received an offer for Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Mard'. Her role in the film was highly appreciated. She played the character of a British queen in this film. She also appeared in films like 'Aao Pyaar Karen', 'Do Gulab', and 'Saath Saath'.

Mithun and Helena married in 1979. However, just 4 months after their marriage, Helena filed for divorce. Mithun later married Yogita Bali.

Latest Videos