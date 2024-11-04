Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on

Shah Rukh Khan’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is cherished by fans for its heartwarming story, Anushka Sharma’s debut, and SRK’s memorable double role. Despite its quirky plot, Shah Rukh considers it a favorite. At his recent birthday event, SRK delighted fans with insights and even sang the iconic “Haule Haule” song

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, holds a special place in the hearts of fans for numerous reasons. Not only did it mark the Bollywood debut of Anushka Sharma, but it also showcased Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The film's music continues to resonate with audiences even today. Shah Rukh himself has expressed that it is among his favorite films, despite acknowledging that the plot has its flaws.

During the SRK Day event organized to celebrate the superstar’s birthday in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan reflected on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, describing it as one of his favorite films. He mentioned that he loved it, though he recognized that the storyline was somewhat awkward, humorously pointing out a plot point where his character’s disguise was so convincing just by adding a mustache that his wife failed to recognize him. He added that, despite its quirks, there was a certain enjoyment in the film. At the event, he even delighted fans by singing the popular song "Haule Haule" from the film.

Also Read: THIS film starring Amitabh Bachchan is India's most watched

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan attended a fan event hosted by his fan clubs in Bandra, Mumbai. Later that evening, he shared a photo on social media that captured him in his iconic arms-outstretched pose, surrounded by a sea of fans. Dressed in a violet T-shirt, a beanie, and sunglasses, SRK expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended, making his evening special. He conveyed his thanks for their presence and sent love to those who could not attend, wishing them well.

In another glimpse of the celebration, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, provided a sneak peek into the birthday festivities. On Saturday evening, she shared a picture on her Instagram account that appeared to be taken at their residence, Mannat. The image featured Shah Rukh Khan cutting his birthday cake, flanked by Gauri and their daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri captioned the picture, highlighting that it was a memorable evening spent with their loved ones.

Latest Videos