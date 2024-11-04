Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are bringing star power to Pennsylvania, headlining rallies to energize voters for the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign. Gaga will take center stage at Philadelphia’s Rocky Steps, while Perry rallies crowds in Pittsburgh, creating a powerful musical lead-up to election day

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Lady Gaga is stepping into the political spotlight this election season, lending her influence to the Harris-Walz campaign. On November 3, the pop star publicly endorsed the ticket, urging her 57.5 million followers to prepare to vote. Her involvement brings additional star power to Kamala Harris’ Philadelphia rally, with Gaga and fellow pop icon Katy Perry headlining events across Pennsylvania on election eve.

Perry is set to energize the audience in Pittsburgh, while Gaga will make a high-profile appearance at Philadelphia’s famed Rocky Steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to Billboard. Expressing her enthusiasm, Gaga posted a video on Instagram, urging her followers to gear up for voting and announcing she’d be in Pennsylvania. Her caption, “HARRIS WALZ 2024!!,” left no doubts about her political stance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

This announcement closely followed Harris’s own reveal of her Pittsburgh rally lineup, signaling that Gaga is ready to support both the stage and the ballot box in the name of democracy. The event, themed “Vote for Freedom,” is set to be a mini music festival, with Gaga headlining an impressive lineup of artists. Scheduled for 5 to 10 pm on November 4, the Philadelphia rally will include performances by Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, and Adam Blackstone, each artist adding energy and rhythm to energize attendees.

ALSO READ: Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH

Guest speakers Oprah Winfrey, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Fat Joe will also make appearances, further amplifying the event’s appeal. Meanwhile, Perry will lead her own rally in Pittsburgh, joined by Andra Day, D-Nice, and DJ Arie Cole, providing a night filled with music and encouragement for Pittsburgh voters.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on

Kantara Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film RBA

Kantara: Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell ATG

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell

Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH RBA

Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations AJR

'Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon