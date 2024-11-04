Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are bringing star power to Pennsylvania, headlining rallies to energize voters for the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign. Gaga will take center stage at Philadelphia’s Rocky Steps, while Perry rallies crowds in Pittsburgh, creating a powerful musical lead-up to election day

Lady Gaga is stepping into the political spotlight this election season, lending her influence to the Harris-Walz campaign. On November 3, the pop star publicly endorsed the ticket, urging her 57.5 million followers to prepare to vote. Her involvement brings additional star power to Kamala Harris’ Philadelphia rally, with Gaga and fellow pop icon Katy Perry headlining events across Pennsylvania on election eve.

Perry is set to energize the audience in Pittsburgh, while Gaga will make a high-profile appearance at Philadelphia’s famed Rocky Steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to Billboard. Expressing her enthusiasm, Gaga posted a video on Instagram, urging her followers to gear up for voting and announcing she’d be in Pennsylvania. Her caption, “HARRIS WALZ 2024!!,” left no doubts about her political stance.

This announcement closely followed Harris’s own reveal of her Pittsburgh rally lineup, signaling that Gaga is ready to support both the stage and the ballot box in the name of democracy. The event, themed “Vote for Freedom,” is set to be a mini music festival, with Gaga headlining an impressive lineup of artists. Scheduled for 5 to 10 pm on November 4, the Philadelphia rally will include performances by Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, and Adam Blackstone, each artist adding energy and rhythm to energize attendees.

Guest speakers Oprah Winfrey, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Fat Joe will also make appearances, further amplifying the event’s appeal. Meanwhile, Perry will lead her own rally in Pittsburgh, joined by Andra Day, D-Nice, and DJ Arie Cole, providing a night filled with music and encouragement for Pittsburgh voters.

