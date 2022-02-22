Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

Simon Leviev has given his first interview since the release of the Netflix film; calls it a ‘made-up movie’.

Netflix’s recently released documentary film ‘The Tinder Swindler’ has been breaking the internet lately. Ever since its release, whether one has seen the film or not, memes featuring on Tinder Swindler have been shared by most people, literally spamming social media.

For the first time its successful release, Simon Leviev has given an interview, speaking about the real-life crime documentary based on his life. Simon Leviev in the interview with Inside Edition claimed that the Netflix documentary is not based on facts and is 'like a made-up movie'.

Tinder Swindler claims Simon Leviev used to pose as a wealthy man and would dupe the victims by telling them about financial emergencies. The documentary claims Leviev would initially shower them (victims) with expensive gifts and affection on the first date and would later ask them to wire him money, stating emergencies.

Netflix’s documentary further shows that even though Simon Leviev was arrested for fraud-related crimes, he was later shown leading a life as a ‘free man’ in Israel with his new girlfriend and continuing with his luxurious life.

Now, Simon Leviev aka Shimon Hayut has spoken about the crime documentary for the first time since Tinder Swindler’s release on February 2. In the interview, he claimed, “I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder Swindler."

Simon Leviev further claimed that though the makers of Tinder Swindler presented it as a documentary, it is “like a complete(ly) made-up movie”. “I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake. People don't know me so they can't judge me,” said Leviev.

Simon Leviev was convicted of fraud, theft and forgery in December 2019. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison but was released after five months. The Netflix documentary showed that he duped women he met through the dating app of roughly $10 million.