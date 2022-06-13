Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, in style; take a look

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, his rumoured girlfriend: 'Eat Delicious Food And Murder It'. He took to his Instagram story and penned a sweet message.

    Today is Disha Patani's thirty-first birthday. The stunning diva who never fails to dazzle her followers with her captivating social media postings. Disha fans and admirers have been sending her birthday messages on social media since the start of the day. Amongst everyone, her rumoured lover Tiger Shroff sent her a special birthday greeting.
     

    The Heropanti actor uploaded a lovely video of the birthday girl on his Instagram account. Disha is seen in the video acing a backflip in the air like a pro! Her gym antics are known to leave her followers speechless. Disha is dressed in black shorts and a white t-shirt. Tiger may be seen completing a flawless air flip in the background.
     

    For the uninitiated, Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. The two have been mum about their rumoured romance, but their social media PDA speaks for itself.

    The 29-year-old actress gave an Instagram Reel a sneak glimpse at her gym routine last month. The Malang actress lifted some heavyweights at the gym, dressed in a black sports bra and purple-black splotched yoga pants.
     

    Disha moved the weights slowly and deftly, maintaining her back straight the entire while. The Radhe actress flexed her biceps and grinned at the camera after finishing her weightlifting exercise.

    Sharing the Instagram Reel on the social media platform, Disha added a penguin emoticon to the caption. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff also hyped up his partner in the comments as he wrote, “Ripped.” Also Read: Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    On the job front, Tiger Shroff will star alongside Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. He's also been cast in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Rambo is also in the works for Tiger. Also Read: Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 Teaser RBA

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra to play an important part drb

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar world wrestling entertainment?-ayh

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar?

    Video R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square RBA

    Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

    Recent Stories

    Google agrees to pay USD 118 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit gcw

    Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Jaylen Brown- There is no pressure; we know why we are here-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Jaylen Brown - 'There's no pressure; we know why we're here'

    National Herald case Inside details of Rahul Gandhi questioning by ED

    ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: 8 questions that agency may ask Congress leader

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Luis Enrique confident of Spain ability to compete after topping group-ayh

    Nations League: Luis Enrique confident of Spain's ability to compete after topping group

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know the impacted areas - adt

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know impacted areas

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon