Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, in style; take a look

Tiger Shroff has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, his rumoured girlfriend: 'Eat Delicious Food And Murder It'. He took to his Instagram story and penned a sweet message.

Today is Disha Patani's thirty-first birthday. The stunning diva who never fails to dazzle her followers with her captivating social media postings. Disha fans and admirers have been sending her birthday messages on social media since the start of the day. Amongst everyone, her rumoured lover Tiger Shroff sent her a special birthday greeting.



The Heropanti actor uploaded a lovely video of the birthday girl on his Instagram account. Disha is seen in the video acing a backflip in the air like a pro! Her gym antics are known to leave her followers speechless. Disha is dressed in black shorts and a white t-shirt. Tiger may be seen completing a flawless air flip in the background.



For the uninitiated, Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. The two have been mum about their rumoured romance, but their social media PDA speaks for itself.

The 29-year-old actress gave an Instagram Reel a sneak glimpse at her gym routine last month. The Malang actress lifted some heavyweights at the gym, dressed in a black sports bra and purple-black splotched yoga pants.



Disha moved the weights slowly and deftly, maintaining her back straight the entire while. The Radhe actress flexed her biceps and grinned at the camera after finishing her weightlifting exercise.

Sharing the Instagram Reel on the social media platform, Disha added a penguin emoticon to the caption. Disha's rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff also hyped up his partner in the comments as he wrote, "Ripped."