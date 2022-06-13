Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    The buzz around a possible collaboration between megastar Chiranjeevi and the makers of Brahmastra is going strong amidst claims of Ayan Mukerji’s special meeting in Hyderabad with the actor.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pan-India film 'Brahmastra' is all set to release in September this year. The makers of the film have already started its 100-day countdown that began last month in May. The trailer of the film will also soon be released. Amidst all this, Brahmastra’s lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, has been busy promoting the film down South. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

    If gossip mills are to be believed, another superstar from South cinema is expected to be a part of Brahmastra. As per the buzz, South's megastar Chiranjeevi can play a big role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer.

    ALSO READ: Sunday Box Office Report: Jurassic World Dominion collects Rs 14 cr on Sunday

    Brahmastra is being released in Hindi as well as in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. In such a situation, to create a buzz around the film in the South region, the makers are doing everything which is necessary for the success of the film. There are reports claiming the film’s makers are trying to rope in Chiranjeevi for a collaboration. It has been claimed that Ayan Mukerji has already had a special meeting with the megastar in this regard in Hyderabad. If all goes well, makers will announce the collaboration with Chiranjeevi.

    Meanwhile, the film is already being promoted by the Baahubali franchise and RRR director SS Rajamouli in South India. Rajamouli will present the film in all the languages, barring Hindi. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, who visited Vizag, was seen promoting the film with Rajamouli.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Weekend 4: Kartik Aaryan’s film breaks RRR and Pushpa: The Rise’s records

    Talking about the film, 'Brahmastra' will be released in three parts at the Pan India level. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of 'Shiv' while Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of 'Isha'. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Recently, the look of Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan was shared by the makers. The film will hit the theatres on September 9 while the trailer will be released on June 15.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
