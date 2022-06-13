Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    Disha Patani is one of the hottest and fittest actors in Bollywood. On her birthday, here is the routine that she follows to keep herself fit as fab.

    Disha Patani is celebrating her 30th birthday today, on Monday, June 13. The ‘Radhe’ actor was born in 1992 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Disha started her career in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

    When it comes to good looks and fitter bodies, one cannot afford to miss Disha Patani’s name from the list. She is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Hindi film industry and is an inspiration to many.

    Disha Patani often posts videos of herself sweating it out at the gym. She does a variety of exercises that help her to retain her figure and at the same time, strengthen her body. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we bring you the details of her fitness regime that you can incorporate into yours.

    Disha Patani likes to mix her fitness routine with different types of workouts so that it does not feel monotonous. Disha is also a trained gymnast. She loves to stay fit and go to the gym so much that she often tries to hit the gym twice a day. Although she goes to the gym only four days a week, she works out every day. Her routine usually includes cardio in the morning, such as dance, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evening. Apart from this, she also likes to do swimming or yoga in the morning.'

    Disha Patani loves doing strength training. Disha can do B-Towner hip thrusts to deadlifts like a cakewalk. Strength training is an important part of her fitness regime, and so should be of yours as well. Disha often motivates fans by sharing her videos on social media.

    Another form of exercise that Disha Patani absolutely loves and swears by is kickboxing. Disha often shares her kickboxing videos on Instagram. Kickboxing is very helpful in burning calories as well as keeping the heart-healthy. Along with this, it also helps in making the body flexible.

    One thing that Disha never fails to do on a daily basis is cardio. Her cardio includes workouts such as running, cycling, swimming, and dancing. Cardio is an essential workout; 20 minutes of rigorous cardio on a daily basis can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

