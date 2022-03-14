The Kashmir Files: ‘Rhodes Island officially recognizes Kashmir Genocide’, says Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri penned a note after receiving a citation from the State of Rhodes Island, USA.

Even before its release, The Kashmir Files had become a topic of discussion. But since Friday, when the film was released in the theatres, the discussions have only doubled. On Sunday, screens and shows of the film had been increased in theatres across the country. Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri attributed this increase in number to the ‘high demand’ among the audience to watch the film. The film has been receiving great reviews from the audience as well as from the critics, and the box office collection of The Kashmir Files is proof of that. On the third day of its box office collection, The Kashmir Files reportedly saw a 300 per cent increase at the box office.

Now, on Monday, Agnihotri said that the small film has been able to make a huge difference since the Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, for the first time, has been recognised internationally. ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

Taking to Instagram, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri revealed that the state of Rhodes Island in the United States of America has officially recognised the “Kashmiri Genocide” because of his “small film.”

Sharing an image of the citation that was given to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri by the state of Rhodes Island, Agnihotri wrote: “First time in 32 years, any state in the world, the democratic & liberal state of USA -Rhode Island, has officially recognised Kashmir Genocide due to a very small film. Pl read this and decide who is the persecutor and who should get the punishment. This is #NewIndia."

Starring Anupam Kher (a Kashmiri Pandit himself) in the lead role, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

The film has a stellar cast that also includes actors Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar among others. ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files box office report: Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film

