    The Kashmir Files box office report: Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film

    Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar's film The Kashmir Files shows phenomenal growth on Sunday – earns Rs 15.10 crores.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Despite numerous odds, including a non-holiday release, minimal marketing, a small screen count, and stiff competition from 'Radhe Shyam,' Vivek Agnihotri's latest movie, 'The Kashmir Files,' has emerged as a box office triumph, collecting Rs 15.10 crores on Day 3 (Sunday).

    This weekend, the exodus drama set a new record at the box office, with an exceptional increase in metros, mass belts, multiplexes, and single screens. The opening weekend total is fantastic across the board, coming in at Rs 27.15 crores.

    Not just India, the movie highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits has resonated well across the globe as it has made Rs 2.15 crores at the global box office. With substantial critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and breathtaking performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ performs spectacularly well at the box-office.

    Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    'The Kashmir Files,' as the title suggests, is a factual account based on video interviews with first-generation victims of the Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heartbreaking story about the anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits, and it raises important concerns about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

    Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The movie also features Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Many social media users called it ‘the most hard-hitting film’ in recent times.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: These states will show the film tax-free

    While Vivek Agnihotri has been praised for his genuine efforts, making a serious film like 'The Kashmir Files' was not a simple task. During a recent interview, the film's producer Pallavi Joshi, who also plays a prominent part in the film, disclosed that she and her husband, Vivek Agnihotri, had to undergo a Fatwah. It arrived on the final day of the filming in Kashmir.

    Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumar slipped into depression while playing the role of 'Krishna Pandit'

    Besides excellent reviews from social media users and critics, The Kashmir Files has been winning praise from celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, among others. Within a few hours of the film release, The Kashmir Files release has received a rating of 10/10. The IMDb rating has left several blockbuster films far behind.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
