The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

In a series of tweets claiming to be facts, the Kerala unit of Congress has blamed Bharatiya Janata Party for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been gaining massive popularity among the audience. The film has been scoring big on the box office as well and has received rave reviews from critics and movie buffs alike. The film shows the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s that took place in the valley. It has been deemed as a movie that is not for the lighthearted.

While the film is tasting the sweet success in terms of its box office collection and reviews, a controversy of sorts has embroiled around it. The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress put out a series of tweets against its rival Bharatiya Janata Party, blaming the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits on the BJP. It alleged that the Kashmiri Pandit issue basically “suited BJP’s propaganda to create a fake outrage for electoral gain”.

It claimed that in 17 years i.e., between 1990 and 2007, 399 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in terrorist attacks, whereas in the same period, 15,000 Muslims were killed by terrorists. It further raised a direct attack on the BJP through one of its tweets that read: “Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government. (sic).”

Kerala Congress’s another tweet further wrote that "The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government," adding that the "BJP-supported VP Singh government came to power in December 1989. Pandits’ migration started the very next month, in January 1990. BJP did nothing and continued supporting VP Singh till November 1990."

In the next tweet, it further claimed that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had in fact worked in the past to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits. It claimed that the UPA government built a total of 5,242 tenements for Pandits in Jammu. Other than this, the tweet read that the UPA government also provided one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family as well as it helped the students in scholarships, provided assistance to farmers and had welfare schemes worth Rs 1,168.4 crore.

Meanwhile, at least four BJP-ruled states, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have made the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.