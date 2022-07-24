Super sexy pictures of Jennifer Lopez: A look at the 53-year-old singer’s HOTTEST Instagram posts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 24, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez, an American actress and playback singer, turns 53 today, July 24. Jennifer has gracefully shown that age is just a number. Let us look into some of her hottest pictures 
     

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    On the Instagram page for her company, Jennifer Lopez posted a teaser video introducing her new range for JLo Beauty. The recentlywed Mrs Affleck dazzled in the ad, showing off her trim figure and toned stomach to promote her "#SummerOfBooty" line. 

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    One of the most renowned fashion icons is Jennifer Lopez. The artist never stops providing us with a variety of stylish looks. She makes fashion statements wherever she goes, whether she's experimenting with quirky designs or keeping it as classy as possible. We are still in awe of Lopez and Ben Affleck's stunning wedding photos from their recent Las Vegas nuptials.

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    At age 5, she enrolled in singing and dance lessons. At the age of 18, Lopez moved out of her mother's house because she was worried about her plan to pursue a career in show business.
     

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    When she was given a chance to work as a fly girl on Fox's popular comedy In Living Color, that was her big break (1990). But My Family, directed by Gregory Nava, was her debut feature. 

    Getty

    There isn't a single red carpet in history that Jennifer Lopez walked that wasn't set ablaze. The actress wore this racy black gown to the premiere of her most recent film Halftime, which, thanks to the net design, showed off her goal-worthy figure to perfection.

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    The 53-year-old singer started her cosmetics line back in 2021, and it has since become a huge hit for the celebrity.

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    JLo Beauty initially concentrated on skincare products such creams, serums, sheet masks, and sunscreen.

    Getty

    On July 24, which also happens to be the star's birthday, the summer line will go on sale. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, actors who went naked for films

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    Jennifer is passionate about anything related to beauty and about making goods for customers all around the world. "This is my business. I built this completely from the ground up. The celebrity said in a video on her personal YouTube website, "This is my baby."

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    Jennifer is passionate about anything related to beauty and about making goods for customers all around the world. "This is my business. I built this completely from the ground up. The celebrity said in a video on her personal YouTube website, "This is my baby."

